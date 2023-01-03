How Are Your New Year Resolutions Going? Apparently, Not Well In NJ

Happy New Year, fam!

Did you already throw in the towel on your goals for 2023 yet? Hopefully not, but if you did (and you're not alone), don't worry. Turns out, there really wasn't high hopes for Jersey residents anyway.

That is not to say, though, that Jersey residents don't have the will-power. A recent study actually shows that the reason you may constantly fail to fulfill your New Year's resolutions might actually be due to where you live. Yup, there's a correlation between your location and whether or not all of your resolutions will actually come to fruition.

That makes sense though, doesn't it? Think about it. If your goal in 2023 is to lose weight, but the closest gym is as least 20 minutes away from you, wouldn't you agree that it's harder for you to maintain that goal than it is for someone that has places to work out within five or ten minutes from home?

Here's another one for you - what if you want to take charge of your mental health this year, but all the therapists in your area are way too expensive? See what I'm getting at here?

According to a recent survey from the folks over at WalletHub, apparently people are expecting it to be even more difficult this year to keep their resolutions than in years past. Unfortunately for those of us here in Jersey, it's looking like it may be more difficult this year for us to keep ours than ever before. That's especially true in the city of Newark.

Still, if you're really dedicated to making a lifestyle change, a survey won't change your results. The only person that can prevent your goals from coming true is you. So, as always, take all of that information with a grain of salt.

We believe in you! Have a GREAT year!

Source: WalletHub.com

