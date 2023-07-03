This Unique New Jersey Restaurant Is The Most Family Friendly Place To Eat

Going out to eat is always a ton of fun.

The excitement of getting something you wouldn't normally cook at home, and maybe meeting to catch up with some old friends you haven't seen in a while.

Get our free mobile app

Jersey has no shortage of great places to go out to and enjoy a meal.

Whether you want some Italian, seafood, or something fast and casual there are plenty of options.

However, if you're going out with the family and you have kids, you'll want to make sure the restaurant you go to is family-friendly, right?

Young happy family relax together at home smiling and hugging Povozniuk loading...

A while back, a popular Tinton Falls restaurant banned kids under the age of 10, not exactly what you'd call family-friendly, but it seems to have worked out well for them.

You can read more on that here.

When I think of a family-friendly restaurant my mind immediately goes to Red Robin.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Back in the day before working in radio, I waited tables at Red Robin for 8 years, and it really is a solid restaurant to take the family out to.

Another solid choice for family-friendly dining is Shut Up And Eat, with a fun environment and friendly staff it's great family fun.

One restaurant though is being called the most family-friendly restaurant in Jersey, and I'm not totally sure how to feel about it.

According to Love Food, Jersey's best family-friendly restaurant is Medieval Times in Lyndhurst.

Now, I do agree that Medieval Times is a cool dining experience for the family, however, it's not exactly the most cost-effective place to eat, and it's a time-consuming adventure.

Do I think it's a fun and cool place to take the kids out on occasion? Absolutely.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

But I'm not totally sure I'd say it's the most family-friendly restaurant in the state.

If you have kids, what's your go-to for family-friendly dining? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com!