Which Christmas Decorations Are Listed As Illegal In New Jersey?

Are your stockings hung? Is your tree decorated? Did you put up all the garland around the doorways? If you answered "yes" to all three of the previous questions, don't worry, they won't be taking you off to the big house anytime soon.

There are, however, specific parts of your décor that the feds might deem illegal in 2023.

Do you remember the big push to convert everyone from incandescent lightbulbs to LED lights? Well, that didn't work out as organically as they hoped. So, the government decided to ban incandescent lightbulbs for good. That ban went into effect this past summer.

It's now illegal for anyone to buy or sell incandescent lightbulbs here in the US.

Here's the thing, though, I highly doubt you went through all of your incandescent bulbs included in all of your holiday decorations and replaced them with LEDs. Guess what that means? If any of your decorations are still using incandescent bulbs, you're breaking the law!

Don't freak out. It's not like they're coming around to do bulb checks. It does mean, however, you won't find any matching lightbulbs for your display if they were incandescent. Hopefully, you'll be able to find LEDs that match.

A lot of people say they haven't seen any evidence of the LEDs lasting longer or proving to be more durable than the incandescent bulbs. The government swears they are, so the ban presses on.

Makes you yearn for simpler holidays of yesteryear, doesn't it?

