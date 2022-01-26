Changes are happening to two Burlington stores in Gloucester County, and they're likely to mean fewer shopping deals.



Last year, Burlington announced its plan to expand its number of locations across the country. But even though the company wants to open more stores, it wants those stores to be smaller than what we're currently able to shop.

That decision has lead to a reduction in size for the Burlington store in Deptford (in The Court at Deptford off Almonesson Rd.), and a move to a smaller space for the Burlington store in Turnersville, Washington Township.

According to 42freeway.com, the Deptford location's inside space has already shrunken down by half.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As for Turnersville, that location (currently in Washington Plaza) is going into the vacancy left by Office Max further down E. Black Horse Pike next to Target.

Signage on that empty Office Max was removed quite some time ago.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Even though Burlington devotees will probably have less merchandise to choose from because of the smaller stores, but perhaps LESS merchandise will mean more QUALITY merchandise.

And, it's nice to see a company intent on using space that already exists in a community, rather than building anew.

42 Stores and Restaurants Shoppers Would Love to See at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ Even as developed as Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and its surrounding area may be, residents have big opinions on what its missing, and what would bring them shopping more often.

RAD! Deptford Mall Stores We Totally Shopped in the 80s No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. Shopping its Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody, and more was our idea of fun! Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to hit.