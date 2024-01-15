The latest weather forecasts are predicting snow for the northeastern region of the country. Folks in the Garden State, we hear that a lot. None of us really take it seriously until we hear our specific county or town mentioned. Let's be honest, there's no point in getting our hopes up only to wake up and see not even a sign that there was any accumulation overnight.

For the residents in Atlantic and Cape May Counties, when the forecast calls for snow in South Jersey, they know to only expect rain. While it usually snows in the regions of Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington Counties of South Jersey, the southeastern portions of the region know better.

You see, since the overall climate is warming, the Delaware River along with the mountains in Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey usually direct storms away from the southeastern corner of the Garden State. When everybody else is playing in inches of snow, Southeastern New Jersey's kids are usually jumping in puddles.

This time, however, it could be different! While it's only calling for rain in South Jersey's beach towns, the municipalities on the mainland might actually see some snow! Don't expect a blizzard, but get excited to see something pretty when you wake up!

Since we may actually see some of the pretty white stuff falling from the sky this week, let's go over proper snow etiquette for South Jersey residents. We want to make sure everybody gets the most out of the snow we might see this week, so here's what NOT to do if we actually see some accumulation.

7 ways to tick off South Jersey during a snowstorm:

1.) Buy out the entire grocery store



Listen, unless the weatherman is calling for 5+ inches of snowfall along the southeastern corridor of the Garden State, don't you dare run to the store and buy up all the bread, milk, and eggs like you're preparing for the apocalypse. You'll be fine for one or two days. Relax.

2.) Purchase unnecessary snow removal equipment



Unless you live on acres upon acres of land, there's no reason for you to get the biggest ride-on snow blower to dig yourself out of your 7-foot long driveway. Simmer down there, neighbor. Get a shovel.

3.) Order delivery



If the roads become to dangerous for you to drive on to go get yourself something to eat, don't make a Door Dasher put his or her life in danger to bring you food! Don't be lazy. Be prepared.

4.) Leave your pets outside for long periods of time



If you do that, I can guarantee you someone will call the cops on you. If it's too cold for you to be outside for an extended period of time, it's too cold for your dogs and cats. Let them do their business then bring them back in. If you have a husky or a breed that enjoys the cold weather, then you get a pass on this one.

5.) Drive like a maniac



If you have a 4-wheel drive, it can be fun to head out and look at how pretty all the different neighborhoods look as the snow begins to cover them. It's the same feeling you get when you drive around to look at Christmas lights. People also LOVE to head to the beach when it snows. Don't knock it 'til you try it. If you don't have a proper vehicle for commuting in the snow, do public works a favor and just stay home.

6.) Leave your walkway covered with snow

First of all, it's against the law. Not to mention the fact that you could hurt yourself or others if somebody trips and falls. Of course, there might be chunks of time when there is snow on your pavement, but as long as your clearing it every few hours, that's good enough.

7.) Destroy someone's snowman

This is the WORST! Who would do this to a little kid? They likely worked so hard on it only to have a couple of punks come and destroy something they crafted with mom and/or dad. Don't be that jerk, okay?

Follow all of these rules and it should we should all enjoy a beautiful snowy day in South Jersey this week!

