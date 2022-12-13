Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?

When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!

We got lucky with Chipotle. Southeastern NJ didn't have Chipotle for the longest time. All of a sudden, it felt like there were Chipotles going up everywhere! There are two within about ten minutes of each other now in Atlantic County. There's the Chipotle on Tilton Road in Northfield and the other location off of the Black Horse Pike and Wrangleboro Road in Mays Landing.

Don't you wish it could be like that in the case of grocery stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's?

Residents haven't been shy lately about their disappointment over not having a Trader Joe's close by. You have to go to either Brick or out to Mount Laurel if you want to do some shopping there. Sure, it'd be nice to see one, but the likelihood of them building one down here is, unfortunately, slim to none.

Residents have shared the Trader Joe's location request form to a local Galloway-based Facebook group, but sadly it all comes down to demographics. If the surrounding areas don't meet the company's minimum income criteria, then they won't build one in that vicinity. It's as simple as that.

There's something to be said about making noise, though. Maybe, if we all put in enough requests and make enough noise to get noticed, perhaps we'll finally make progress.

You can sign the request form HERE.

Source: Facebook

