Fire Hits Galloway Township Home Just Before Christmas

A fire just after Midnight Sunday morning in Galloway Township.

Get our free mobile app

Fire hits home 24 hours before Christmas

Everyone is said to be safe after the fire at 408 Great Creek Road in Galloway.

Galloway Township Police say the call came in at 12:0am, and when police arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the people and their pets were able to get out safely.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A number of fire departments responded to the fire

Police say "numerous" fire departments responded and help being the fire under control. Traffic was stopped on the road for three hours.

Police confirm there were no injuries, and the cause remains under investigation.



SOURCE: Galloway Township Police

25 Creepy Vintage Christmas Ornaments You Won't Believe Were Made Sure, you could decorate your Christmas tree with adorable ornaments that will sparkle and shine during festive family gatherings. Then again, you might be better off choosing ornaments that will ensure some of your family never return. We recently scoured eBay and found some of the creepiest vintage Christmas ornaments that will put a scare into your guests this holiday season. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll