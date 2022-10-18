Quick actions by the homeowner helped save his three children early Tuesday morning when a blazing fire broke out in the family's home in Ocean City. The children's father rescued his three kids, including a baby, and everyone escaped to safety.

Ocean City firefighters arrived at the home at 1912 Ferndale Drive at 6:29 am Tuesday to find the rear of the home engulfed in flames.

According to OCNJ Daily, Dan Bogdan realized his home was on fire and quickly grabbed the children and ran from the home. His wife was already at work when the fire started.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family dog from the house.

Fire Chief Jim Smith said Dan Bogdan’s bravery and quick thinking saved his family. “The father was incredible, keeping calm and removing the three kids quickly.”

The Ocean City Fire Department was assisted in fighting the fire by the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company, Margate Fire Department (Rapid Intervention Team), as well as the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a press release.

The home suffered extensive damage. One firefighter suffered a minor injury that did not require immediate medical attention. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

