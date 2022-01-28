Sunnies to stripers.

Brookies to bluefish.

Smallmouth bass to bonefish….and beyond.

Get our free mobile app

And fly casting demonstrations and lessons, fly tying classes, a “Destination Theater” showcasing fishing opportunities from around the world and in your home waters, how-to seminars from the who’s who in the world of fly fishing and tying, and nearly 300 exhibitor booths including national manufacturers from everything including rods, reels, lines, waders, clothing, fly tying materials and accessories, conservation organizations, et al...you name it, if it has to do with fly fishing, fresh and saltwater, it’s here.

A “Women’s Fly Fishing Showcase” is a show fave, and there are even live fish tattoos. No kidding.

Barry Beck Barry Beck loading...

Where?

At this weekend’s Fly Fishing Show running today through Sunday at the NJ Convention & Exposition Center at 97 Sunfield Ave. in Edison, Middlesex County.

This is the country’s largest fly fishing expo, and it’s right here in the Garden State, where it’s been, with changes in venue, since 1990.

North Jersey? No, more like northern central Jersey, but easy to reach via the Garden State Parkway and also the NJ Turnpike to Route 287. From there, follow the signs or go to the GPS.

Figure anywhere from an hour to two-hour drive from almost anywhere in the state’s southern tier counties. Tack on another 30-45 minutes if motoring from the peninsula county.

Barry Beck Barry Beck loading...

From this corner, the value of attending an event such as this is the quality of the seminars. Trust me on this: these are the best that you’ll ever experience, and learn from when it comes to anything and everything fly fishing. There are a whopping 50 seminars scheduled over the three-day run, in addition to on-the-hour daily Destination Theater presentations.

Show hours are 9am-6pm Friday; 8:30am-6pm Saturday; and 9am-4:30pm Sunday. Admission is $18 for one day, $28 for two days, and $38 for three days. Youngsters ages 6-12 are $5; five years of age and under are free; Active military with ID get in for $10, and Scouts in uniform are admitted at no charge. The seminars, the Destination Theater, casting and tying demonstrations, fly tyer’s aisle, Women’s Fly Fishing Showcase, and the Learning Center are all included in the admission price.

Parking is free.

Masks are recommended, but optional.

Barry Beck Barry Beck loading...

For additional information, visit www.flyfishingshow.com or listen to this Saturday morning’s Rack & Fin Radio 7-8 am on 97.3 ESPN FM when host Tom P. interviews Fly Fishing Show co-director Chuck Furimsky, and has an in-depth discussion with seminar speaker, fishing book author, freelance writer, seminar speaker, and fishing columnist Capt. Jim Freda from Shore Catch Sportfishing regarding his “NJ Striped Bass Blitzes, September to December: Baits, Flies and Mayhem” high octane/eye-popping presentation taking place 4:45 pm today and 1:30 pm Saturday.

See you there!

7 reasons why you need to kill the spotted lanternflies infesting NJ