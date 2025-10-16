Saturday is Free Fishing Day in New Jersey
If you're going to fish in New Jersey, you don't need a license - as long as you're fishing in saltwater.
In fresh water, you need a license. A trout stamp, too, if you're fishing for trout.
This Saturday, though, you don't need a license. It's Free Fishing Saturday!
READ MORE: Win Free Airline Tickets to Florida from Atlantic City International Airport
READ MORE: TV's Kelly Ripa Understands the Score in Ocean City, New Jersey
Fish for Free in New Jersey This Saturday
Every year, the state sets aside a day that everyone can fish anywhere (well, in public waters) for free. No license required. No trout stamps required.
It's a day that the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Department people say, ""Go ahead, give it a try!"
It's a perfect day for someone new to the sport to give it a try, or for a parent to take his kids out to the lake or stream. Enjoy the outdoors, the changing of leaves, and give fishing a go!
While you don't need a license, you do need to follow all other state fishing regulations, like size limits. They can be found here.
How Much Does it Cost to Fish in New Jersey?
A regular fishing license in New Jersey will cost you $22.50, if you're a New Jersey resident. There are discounts depending on your age and such. A trout stamp for a resident goes for $10.50. You can get more information here.
Good luck and happy fishing!
SOURCE: New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife
The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly