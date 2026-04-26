Whenever there's a list of the most dangerous professions, "fisherman" is always at the top or near the top of the list.

Far too often, we get a reminder of that fact, that fishing is a very dangerous profession.

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Body Found in Delaware Bay Identified as Missing Millville Man

Authorities at Delaware State Police say a body recovered from Delaware Bay is that of a missing Millville oyster fisherman, Matthew Oliver, 47, of Millville.

NJ.com first reported the news.

Oliver was a crew member aboard the fishing boat, Bon Secour. It was reported that her fell off the boat the early afternoon of April 9th. At the time, the boat was near Gandy’s Beach in Cumberland County.

Searches by the Coast Guard and others at the time failed to find Oliver.

Last Tuesday, commercial fisherman on Delaware Bay found the body and contacted authorities. The body was found about a mile offshore from Bowers Beach in Kent County, Delaware.

Wednesday, examiners identified the body as Oliver's, and the confirmation was confirmed by Delaware State Police on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation.

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How Dangerous is Fishing in New Jersey?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fatality rater among fisherman is 20 to 30 times higher than the average job.

The biggest risks to fisherman include falling overboard (the most common), vessels sinking or capsizing, getting caught in gear, and hypothermia.

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