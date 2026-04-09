South Jersey Ponds (Including Birch Grove In Northfield) Stocked For Trout Season

South Jersey Ponds (Including Birch Grove In Northfield) Stocked For Trout Season

Photo by Eugene Samarin on Unsplash

Cancel your Saturday plans, anglers. THIS is the weekend you’ve been waiting for to hit the water in South Jersey.

NJ Trout Season Opens THIS Saturday

It’s official: the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife confirms trout season opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, and 2026 might be one of the best starts we’ve seen in years.

More than 240,000 trout including rainbow, brown, and those hard-to-miss golden rainbows have already been stocked across the state since mid-March. That means there are fish everywhere right now.

Photo by Sticker Mule on Unsplash
loading...

South Jersey Is Loaded With Trout

If you’re staying local, you’re in luck. Spots like Birch Grove Park in Northfield are freshly stocked and basically built for trout season opening day success. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just getting the kids hooked, it’ll be a good day.

It's obviously not just one lake. Dozens of South Jersey waters made the stocking list this year.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

All of South Jersey's stocked locations can be found at the NJ Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

Photo by Maël BALLAND on Unsplash
loading...

Don’t Show Up Unprepared

Before you grab your gear, keep these tidbits in mind:

- Trout waters were closed until opening day morning
- A valid NJ fishing license + trout stamp is required (ages 16–69)
- 20,000+ brown trout were added to select NJ rivers this year

Tom P.
loading...

Why Opening Day Still Hits Different

There’s nothing like trout opener in Jersey. The pre-dawn coffee, the quiet competition for “your” spot, that first cast as the sun comes up. If you know, you know… it’s a whole vibe.

Discover the 10 Best Fishing Spots in New Jersey for Anglers

Freshwater….saltwater. Whatever you may fancy, prime fishing season in New Jersey is almost here.
While it varies by species and location, April through June is the peak season for freshwater species, striped bass migration, and trout fishing.
New Jersey has a ton of fishing spots catering to both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Some are very well-known and others are little nook and cranny spots.

Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Out of State Fishing License Revenue By State

Captain Experiences researched U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service 2024 data to rank fishing destinations by non-resident license sales in 2022, factoring revenue in for ties. For complete methodology, see the link in the #1 entry. Now let's countdown to the State that generates the most dollars from out-of-state fishing licenses.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Fishing, New Jersey fish and wildlife, South Jersey Trending, Trout, Trout Season
Categories: AC, Animals, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

More From Cat Country 107.3