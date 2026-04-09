South Jersey Ponds (Including Birch Grove In Northfield) Stocked For Trout Season
Cancel your Saturday plans, anglers. THIS is the weekend you’ve been waiting for to hit the water in South Jersey.
NJ Trout Season Opens THIS Saturday
It’s official: the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife confirms trout season opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, and 2026 might be one of the best starts we’ve seen in years.
More than 240,000 trout including rainbow, brown, and those hard-to-miss golden rainbows have already been stocked across the state since mid-March. That means there are fish everywhere right now.
South Jersey Is Loaded With Trout
If you’re staying local, you’re in luck. Spots like Birch Grove Park in Northfield are freshly stocked and basically built for trout season opening day success. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or just getting the kids hooked, it’ll be a good day.
It's obviously not just one lake. Dozens of South Jersey waters made the stocking list this year.
All of South Jersey's stocked locations can be found at the NJ Department of Fish and Wildlife website.
Don’t Show Up Unprepared
Before you grab your gear, keep these tidbits in mind:
- Trout waters were closed until opening day morning
- A valid NJ fishing license + trout stamp is required (ages 16–69)
- 20,000+ brown trout were added to select NJ rivers this year
Why Opening Day Still Hits Different
There’s nothing like trout opener in Jersey. The pre-dawn coffee, the quiet competition for “your” spot, that first cast as the sun comes up. If you know, you know… it’s a whole vibe.
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