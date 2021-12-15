If you have ever dreamed of having a $71,000/month mortgage payment, this jaw-droppingly stunning home in Ocean City could be yours.

This duplex at 2517-19 Wesley Avenue just went on the market for a little under $17.7 million.

And to put that in perspective, there's only one other home listed for sale along the entire Jersey Shore that's anywhere near that price -- that's an $18.5 million single-family home in Allenhurst, Monmouth County.

Built last year, this home in America's greatest family resort features a total of 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, two elevators, and two pools (keep in mind that it's a duplex, so divide everything by two).

A step inside reveals,

The Primary bedrooms are an oasis of their own with vaulted custom ceiling, 2 walk in closets, private porch and en suite with double sinks & custom tiled shower. Six Bedrooms each w/ private bath, custom built in closets and shiplap detail. Additional attributes include: stunning cabana sitting areas with full bathrooms, attached garages, sprinkler system, private entrances, multiple porches, fully enclosed outside showers, fenced yard and pool area.

And since this is a duplex, the opportunity exists for you to live on one floor and rent the other, which, apparently, the current owners do because the listing indicates that the property generated $250,000 in rental income this year. See, it almost (sorta kinda) pays for itself!

This home is currently being presented by Mark Grimes at BHHS Fox & Roach in Ocean City, should you be interested in making an offer or taking a tour.

Let's take a look inside, shall we?

