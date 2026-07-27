Around these parts, driving on the weekend can be a "challenge."

Throughout the shore areas of South Jersey, traffic to and from the beach areas gets pretty busy each summer weekend.

That might cause some problems.

A local volunteer fire company is offering some timely reminders.

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Dennis Township Volunteer Fire Company Reminds Drivers

Our friends at the Dennis Township Volunteer Fire Company in Cape May County have been busy, responding to fires, car accidents, and more.

Heavy traffic weekends must be a challenge for them and other local volunteer fire companies.

(THANK YOU!)

Quite a few accidents this past weekend, has prompted the fire company to share some reminders about driving. These are pretty solid tips, from their Facebook page. (The comments in the parenthesis are mine.)

1. When you see or hear fire trucks, police cars, tow trucks, or other emergency vehicles, slow down and move over. (Isn't it amazing when you don't see people yield to these emergency vehicles?)

2. "Whether traffic is created by increased travelers or accidents, traffic laws still apply. Driving down the opposite lane of traffic, making illegal u-turns, driving over center medians, and cutting through private property is still prohibited, unless you're specifically directed to do so by those handling traffic direction on scene." (OMG people! What are you doing? Are you this important that you have to not follow the laws?)

3. "Detours are put in place at accident scenes for a reason. If an emergency responder asks you to stop, or advises you that you can only turn one direction, please heed their direction. We had numerous instances this weekend where drivers ignored instructions, putting emergency responders at risk and delaying the response of other emergency units" (Oh, you're on vacation? Well you should have told us. Go ahead, whatever you want to do is fine)

4. "Distracted driving is dangerous for yourself, others around you, and responders. Focus on the roadway when you're operating a vehicle." (In other words, put your damn phone down!)

SOURCE: Dennis Township Fire Company

Should out to ALL emergency responders! Thanks for all you do - and for dealing with all of us!

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