Joe and Jahna Diner Tour Schedule

The Cat Country Morning Show is on the road, coming to your favorite South Jersey Diner!

We're broadcasting live from five different diners this spring, and we'd love to meet you!

JK JK loading...

Win Barefoot Country Music Fest tickets!

At each of our Diner Tour stops, someone is going to win two passes to the four-day Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in June. (General Admission and Mainstage VIP are already sold out!)

The festival, which runs June 19-23, features dozens of country music stars, including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, and Jordan Davis.

To win, just show up at each stop of our Diner Tour and sign up! You don't need to be present for the drawing to win. The drawings will be held at each stop just before 10 am.

We'll also have a limited amount of Cat Country Travel Mugs to give away at each stop. Other prizes, including concert tickets, too!

READ MORE: Check out the Pinball Palace Airbnb in Brigantine!

JK JK loading...

Here's where the Joe and Jahna Diner Tour will be

Thursday, April 3 - Harbor Diner, White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City

Thursday, April 10 - Rio Grande Diner, Route 47 in Rio Grande

Thursday, April 17 - Little Egg Diner, Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor

Thursday, April 24 - Golden Palace Diner, South Delsea Drive in Vineland

Thursday, May 1 - Silver Coin Diner, White Horse Pike in Hammonton.

At each location, we'll broadcast live - and we hope to meet you!

All The Artists Playing The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Festival The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Festival is going down on New Jersey's Wildwood beach in June 2025. Here's who's all going to be there! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal