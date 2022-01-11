Former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson to Interview in Chicago

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching opening, a source tells Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Pederson of course is the only head coach in Eagles history to win a Super Bowl, will also interview with Jacksonville.

After sitting out the 2021 season, Pederson has said in various interviews that he is ready to return to coaching. He dis say he had the opportunity to return last season as a coordinator but instead decided to take the year off.

Both Chicago and Jacksonville offer young quarterbacks to work with, which would make them attractive openings.

Other openings include Minnesota, Denver and Miami, so Pederson could be on some of their lists as well.

Pederson went 42–37–1 (.531) during his five seasons with Philadelphia, including four playoff wins and a Super Bowl title.