An Egg Harbor Township man is headed to prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2023.

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Kevin Dorsey was sentenced to an aggregate term of 20 years in state prison.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on October 26th, 2023, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at a home on Zion Road.

At the scene, police located the victim, Charlena Burnett, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

An investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit, revealed that Dorsey shot the victim multiple times inside their shared bedroom.

Kevin Dorsey of Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Kevin Dorsey of Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Police seized the handgun used in the commission of the crime. Dorsey, who is prohibited from having firearms, admitted to buying the revolver illegally the year before the shooting and using it to kill Burnett.

Dorsey's sentence breaks down as follows: on a count of certain person not to possess a firearm, he was sentenced to an extended term of 20 years with 10 years of parole ineligibility. On an amended count of aggravated manslaughter, Dorsey was sentenced to a concurrent term of 17 years with 85% subject to the No Early Release Act.

Dorsey has been lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility since his arrest on October 26, 2023.

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com