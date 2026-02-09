A new study reveals that flu season isn’t actually knocking Philadelphia and South Jersey residents off their feet. Instead, many are perfectly healthy and quietly pretending to be sick to escape work, plans, family obligations, and everyday burnout.

Sudoku Bliss recently surveyed Americans about the not-so-secret habit of faking sick, and the Philadelphia–South Jersey region stood out quite a bit. Locals ranked 4th highest nationally for overall sick-day deception, proving that calling out “under the weather” is basically a regional skill set.

Man Coughing into Arm/Elbow Sharon Barnes ThinkStock loading...

Philly & South Jersey Rank Among The Top Sick Fakers

According to the survey, 92% of residents in the region admit they’ve faked being sick at least once, the 5th highest rate in the U.S. Even more telling, 41% say they’ve kept the act going for two days or more, turning a fake cough into a full-blown production.

Parents aren’t innocent either. 52% admit to faking their child being sick, ranking the region 7th nationally. Whether it’s skipping school, work, or just a chaotic day, sometimes the excuse is too convenient not to use.

Faking Sick In NJ Canva loading...

The Responsibilities Philly & South Jersey Locals Are Actually Trying To Avoid

The reasons go well beyond work. Survey respondents admitted they’ve faked sick to dodge:

Plans with friends (55%) Work responsibilities (51%) Family obligations (39%) the 3rd highest nationally\ Sex (22%) Household chores (27%)

Translation: “I’m not feeling well” has become the ultimate all-purpose escape hatch.

Stress Elisa Ventur via Unsplash loading...

Why This Data Feels So Relatable In NJ Right Now

Between packed calendars, rising stress, and nonstop expectations, the data suggests something bigger than laziness. For many Philly and South Jersey residents, faking sick isn’t about slacking.

Get our free mobile app

It’s about survival, boundaries, and catching a break where possible. Judging by these numbers, almost everyone’s done it. If you really are sick and not just trying to ditch responsibilities, here are some places you might want to avoid so you don't get even worse.

10 Places to Not Be During the Cold and Flu Season to Stay Healthy Sometimes it is unavoidable to not attend some events or use certain facilities. But limiting the time you do spend there can help keep the flu bug at bay. Here are 10 places that Eat This, Not That says are the biggest culprits of "most likely to catch at". Gallery Credit: JD Knight