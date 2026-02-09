New migration data reveals that New Jersey’s population exodus is accelerating, not slowing down. For South Jersey residents, the numbers confirm what’s been playing out quietly across local communities for years.

According to newly released 2025 migration data, New Jersey ranked #7 nationally for net out-migration per capita, losing 16,283 more residents than it gained last year. While overall U.S. moving activity slowed, the Garden State continued to bleed population, with South Jersey sitting right at the center of this shift.

This analysis is based on data tracking 14,977,223 verified adult relocations from January through December 2025, which offers a real-time, ground-level look at how Americans actually moved last year.

South Jersey At The Crossroads Of NJ’s Migration Shift

New Jersey lost 17.6 residents per 10,000 people, making it one of the fastest-shrinking states in the country.

For South Jersey, the story is especially revealing. It seems to be caught between outside pressure from major metro regions and only limited gains along the coast.

What The Metro Numbers Show

The Philadelphia–Camden–Wilmington metro area, which includes much of the western part of South Jersey, recorded a net loss of 8 residents per 10,000 people in 2025. That decline reflects continued movement away from dense commuter markets tied to higher housing costs, taxes, and longer commutes.

Further up north, the losses were even steeper:

- New York–Newark–Jersey City: down 22 per 10,000

- Trenton–Princeton: down 12 per 10,000

One exception stood out. The Atlantic City–Hammonton metro area posted light gains, adding 8 residents per 10,000. That info suggests that smaller coastal communities may be absorbing some of the spillover from larger metros.

South Jersey’s Population Says A Lot

This data points to a clear pattern: New Jersey’s population losses are being driven by urban and commuter regions, with only small pockets of relief in coastal South Jersey.

For local homeowners, renters, and business owners, these shifts could shape housing demand, job growth, and municipal planning in the years ahead.

