Former New Jersey Governor Forming New 3rd Political Party

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will initially Co-Chair a new third political party, which will be called “Forward.”

Whitman is a former Republican and Yang is a former Democrat. Whitman won two terms as Governor of New Jersey (1994-2001). She left early to become EPA Administrator (2001-2003) under United States President George W. Bush.

The “Forward” party has set a goal to become a major third party alternative to the Republican and Democratic Parties.

In American history, third parties have only rarely been able to break through in a meaningful way.

Get our free mobile app

Many believe that Ralph Nader (Green Party) cost Al Gore the 2000 Presidential election to Bush.

Former WWE wrestler, Jessie “The Body” Ventura shocked the political world when he won the Governorship of Minnesota as a third party (Green Party) candidate and served from 1999-2003.

The new “Forward” political party is a merger of three different groups, who will now form an alliance together.

The three former national groups are:

America Movement

Forward Party

Serve America Movement

The mission of the new “Forward” political party is:

Reinvigorate a fair, flourishing economy. Give Americans more choices in elections, more confidence in a government that works, and more say in our future.

The “Forward” political party is striving to achieve ballot access in 30 states by the end of 2023 and all 50 states in time for the 2024 Presidential election.

They intend to recruit and run candidates at all levels of government in local, county, state, and federal elections.

Throughout the existence of the major two-party political system, it has proven difficult to impossible for a third party to have much meaningful impact.

That’s largely because the game is rigged in favor of Republicans and Democrats. They receive preferential ballot placement and have enjoyed a decided advantage in campaign financing, earned media, etc.

Third political parties can serve as a spoiler, however, this new entry is comprised of disaffected Republicans and Democrats, so it’s hard to know at this time what their potential overall impact might be.

It’s easy to talk about forming a new third party. Doing it successfully is a whole different story.

SOURCE : Forward Political Party.

Our 10 Best Golf Courses In Atlantic County, New Jersey