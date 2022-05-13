Former Wildwood Catholic Star Taj Thweatt Enters Transfer Portal Again

Former Wildwood Catholic star, Taj Thweatt, a Wildwood native who transfered from West Virginia to Coastal Carolina back in January, is entering the transfer portal again.

Thweatt entered the transfer portal after 12 total games in Morgantown over two seasons, including just four points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes of play during the 2021-2022 season.

The Wildwood Catholic product, Thweatt was one of the top player in the Cape-Atlantic League during this time with the Crusaders .

He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior, scoring 1,773 points and 1,028 rebounds during this Wildwood Catholic career, leading the Crusaders to three straight Cape-Atlantic League championships.

Coming out of high school, Thweatt chose West Virginia over offers from schools like Penn State, Temple, Rhode Island and Florida, so maybe he could circle back to one of those schools.