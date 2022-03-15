VOTE: South Jersey HS Athlete of the Week for March 15, 2022

Each week, we are bringing you the chance to vote for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. We want to recognize some of the great student-athletes from around the Cape Atlantic League with several nominees each week. The winner of the last week's voting for the South Jersey Athlete of the Week is Wildwood High School Senior Ava Troiano.

Check out this week's nominees below and make sure you vote for who you think should be this week's winner:

*Camryn Dirkes, Mainland Regional - The senior scored 13 points and controlled the pace of the game as Mustangs defeated Ewing in a state semifinal. She led Mainland in scoring and assists during their championship season.

*Imene Fathi, Wildwood High School - This senior scored in double figures in every game during the Warriors championship season. She finished her career with over 1300 points, averaged 18 points this year, and made 61 threes.

*Macie McCracken, Wildwood High School - The freshman scored 77 total points in the Warriors' five Group 1 tournament games. She averaged 16 points this season and made 65 three-pointers.

*Kaci Mikulski, Wildwood Catholic - This sophomore scored 15 points in each of the Crusaders' last two tournament games. She led Wildwood Catholic in scoring and made 64 threes.

*Arnaldo Rodriguez, St. Joseph Hammonton - The junior scored 20 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and made 5 assists in their tournament win over Holy Cross. He averaged 13 points a game this year and made 34 threes.

*Jamil Wilkins, Holy Spirit High School - This junior scored 13 points against Doane Academy and 12 against Trenton Catholic to lead Spirit scoring in their two tournament games. He led the Spartans this year with 13 points per game.