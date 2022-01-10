Wildwood Catholic Alum Jahlil White Earns AAC Freshman of Week Honors for Temple

Wildwood Catholic alum Jahlil White has really started to find a groove at Temple.

The freshman had a standout week, averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 65.7% from the field, earning AAC Freshman of the Week honors.

It was a solid week for the Whitesboro, N.J. native leading the Owns with a career-high 17 points on seven-of-nine shooting in Temple's win over UCF.  He followed that up with another impressive outing, scoring nine points adding a team-high six rebounds in the win over East Carolina.

White was a standout for the Crusaders, averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game, to help lead Wildwood Catholic to three straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament titles and the South Jersey, Non-Public B crown. He also averaged 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a junior for coach Dave DeWeese.

