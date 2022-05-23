Former Wildwood Catholic star Taj Thweatt has announced he will join his former Crusaders teammate Jahlil White at Temple University to play for the Owls.

Thweatt left West Virginia and entered the transfer portal, and landed at Coastal Carolina. However, before he ever began his career there, he ended the transfer portal again, landing at the Philadelphia school.

“Proud to announce I’ve committed to Temple University. Let’s go Owl nation! All in,” Thweatt wrote on Twitter.

The Wildwood, NJ, native will have three years of eligibility remaining at Temple with the extra free COVID season. Thweatt played 12 games through two seasons at West Virginia, averaging just 0.6 points, and 0.6 rebounds.

Thweatt was one of the top player in the Cape-Atlantic League during this time with the Crusaders, scoring 1,773 points and 1,028 rebounds during this Wildwood Catholic career.

He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior, leading the Crusaders to three straight Cape-Atlantic League championships.

Coming out of high school, Thweatt chose West Virginia over Temple, among other schools, but now he teams up with White, who was his high school teammate.

White was named the Philadelphia Big 5 Rookie of the Year and led Temple in rebounding (6.0) and steals (33), while averaging 7.5 points and 25.9 minutes per game.