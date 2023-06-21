Free Family Movie Nights are back in Wildwood, NJ this Summer

Starting next week, Free Family Movie Nights are back in Downtown Wildwood at Byrne Plaza where they will be showing seven movies over the course of the summer.

With the Main Entrance located at the corner of Pacific Avenue and East Oake Avenue, Byrne Plaza features an open field in front of an open theater-style stage where they have also host concerts along with the Summer Movie Nights. This Summer Season, Free Family Movie nights will be hosted on Tuesday Nights with the movies starting as soon as the sun sets (roughly between 7:45pm and 8:30pm each night). Wildwood Business Improvement District recommends that families arrive early for the movies each night.

Plus, there is FREE Parking for Byrne Plaza events located in the parking lots behind different businesses around the plaza:

*The east side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Schellenger Avenues

*The west side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Wildwood Avenues

Here is the 2023 Wildwood Free Family Movie Nights lineup of films being shown this summer:

June 27th: Straight Outta Nowhere – Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog

July 11th: Tinker Bell

July 18th: Minions – The Rise of Gru

July 25th: Luca

August 8th: Hercules

August 15th: DC League of Super-Pets

August 22nd: Puss In Boots

Remember to support the local businesses around Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood that help makes these Family Movie Nights Free and ensure you have free parking too which is a big deal during the summer months at the Jersey Shore. For more information, visit the Wildwood Business District website to get more details about this and other downtown Wildwood events this summer.