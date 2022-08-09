It's been a rough couple of weeks for old adult entertainment establishments in South Jersey.

Just a few days ago, we reported that the long-closed Les Gals Adult Entertainment Center on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, Gloucester County, got demolished.

That place had been closed since the mid-2010s. Back then, it was listed for sale, but apparently, no one bought it and it fell into disrepair over the years.

Les Gals in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A few months ago, a fire damaged the back of the building. Now, it's no more.

Rubble is all that remains after a former adult entertainment center in Williamstown NJ was recently demolished - Photo: Chris Coleman

Another one gone

And just as crews finish clearing that lot, now another old strip club has faded into history.

Late last week, the former Allure Gentlemen's Dinner Theater on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City was torn down.

If you're leaving the city, that was that old club on the right after you passed Sandcastle Stadium.

Allure Gentlemen's Dinner Theater in Atlantic City NJ in 2015 - Photo: Google Maps

All that remains now are lots of bricks and chunks of the old building.

Former Allure Gentlemen's Dinner Theater in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Based on old Google Maps pictures of this place, it looks like it closed and was put up for sale sometime around 2015. I don't recall the club ever being open again after that.

Yelp reviews

And while the building is gone, Yelp reviews of the place will likely live forever thanks to the internet. Some of them are quite entertaining...

Let's get something out of the way before the [review] really starts; this is a strip club. There is no dinner. There is no theater and I doubt they get a lot of gentlemen in this place...

The quality of the stage dances was less than inspired, but when a bachelor party threw the groom up on stage to be abused by three naked girls, that's when the real party started. That poor man might have lost a tooth and it will be months before those bruises go away...

There are like 2 mediocre girls and 30 guys just sitting there. There girls won't even talk to you unless you flag them down, then they charge you $35...

What's next?

Now that the building is gone, future plans for that lot were not immediately known.

