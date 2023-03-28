Fun! List of All of the Ride Piers at the Jersey Shore

We already know we live in the most beautiful place, right along the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. We have the "best" ride piers at our boardwalks in the world, in my opinion.

Let's talk rides. Your kids will love to check out every ride pier up and down the Garden State Parkway.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not a huge fan of all the rides, but there's nothing better than the salt air, sitting on a bench waiting and watching your kids on the rides. Boardwalks at night come alive. Pt. Pleasant Beach down to Wildwood, they're all fun.

Getty Stock, ThinkStock Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

Rides on the boardwalks can be a bit pricey. Check here for the discounts they might be having now and possibly buy online to get a better deal. If you're doing a staycation this summer, why not check out our beautiful boardwalks up and down the Garden State Parkway? Your kids will love the adventure.

Click each boardwalk pier information for each ride pier at the Jersey Shore:

Morey's Piers, Wildwood, NJ - Spring Sale going on now.

Playland's Castaway Cove, Ocean City, NJ

Gillian's Wonderland Pier, Ocean City, NJ

Steel Pier, Atlantic City, NJ

Casino Pier, Seaside Heights, NJ

Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ

If you think back to when you were a child, do you remember that favorite ride at the boardwalk. I know I do. It was always the music express. It goes faster and faster, front and back, and loud music. It's always so much fun and my daughter loves it, too.