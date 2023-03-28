Authorities in Ocean County are continuing to ask for help locating a man who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Toms River Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public's assistance with locating John Applegate, also known as “Bubby.”

Applegate was last seen last Thursday, March 23rd, in Toms River between Community Medical Center and the Garden State Parkway.

Officials say Applegate may have traveled to the area of Johnson’s/Fischer’s pits in Berkeley Township.

Last seen wearing

A black Jersey

Light-colored jeans

White shoes

He has distinct gauges (earrings) in both ears.

What to do

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. John Carroll at (732) 929-2027.

