We have so many great food options in South Jersey and many of them have been featured on the national level, getting exposure on TV shows.

Well another local spot is getting national TV exposure.

Get our free mobile app

Vagabond Kitchen & Taphouse in EHT will be featured on a upcoming episode of Food Network’s popular show, Diners, Drive-in and Dives: Triple D Nation.

The boys from Vagabond are no strangers to the show, they were featured on an episode back in Jan. of 2016 during season 24.

Owners Tom Harris and Elvis Cadavid just celebrated 10-years of of taking over the place located at 672 Trenton Ave. in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic City.

They have donated to local charities and have become a staple of the community.

This time the show will feature the newest Vagabond restaurant in Egg Harbor Township, with the last one being filmed at the Atlantic City location, which featured three AC favorites: The Three Way Sandwich, Tequila Shrimp Bangers, Turkey Apple Brie Sandwich.

It looks like this time around, Vagabond will be featuring their French Onion Soup burger.

They are inviting people to come out and watch the show at either one of the Vagabond locations, on Friday, April 7th at 9:00pm. There is no cover and no reservations required, just come out and show your support for a great local business, getting a chance to shine in the national spotlight.

Vagabond EHT is located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave in Egg Harbor Twp.

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.