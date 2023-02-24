Every once in a while, I take a look at the "missed connections" section of Craigslist just for laughs (I swear.)

It's really hard to believe that a lot of what you see is legit.

For the sake of this article, let's pretend they are.

Who knows? Maybe the people in question missed their missed connection on Craigslist but found this article.

I've spotlighted a few funny/creepy submissions from men looking for women. Time to turn the table and see what the ladies of the Jersey Shore are looking for.

I always thought driving Uber or Lyft could be a good way to pick people up.

This one is pretty normal. I'm just wondering what a "Blue Family" is. Is this woman's father Papa Smurf?

Is the ripped (not in a good way) and spaghetti-stained mobile carrier shirt a trend I'm missing?

I hope this guy sees this, though.

He's in store for some "passionate lovin'!"

I like how this woman cuts right to the chase. I'm not ugly, you're not ugly, let's make this happen!

I'm just curious when she says "I'm drunk" was she talking about when they met, or when she was posting this on Craigslist?

I guess we'll never know.

Do you really want a guy who is seeking out a "specific cream" for an unidentified ailment?

Just goes to show that if a guy is tall, dark, and handsome, he's always got the advantage.

By the way, I hope whatever you had has cleared up, dude.

What's scarier than these missed connections? It's what people have actually tried to name their children. Wow. Just wow.