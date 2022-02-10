No Valentine's Day date? NO PROBLEM!

Because Galentine's Day is becoming just as popular.

For those of you who aren't aware, Galentine's Day involves a celebration similar to Valentine's Day except you spend it with your girlfriends.

I don't want to even think about life without my girlfriends. A girl needs girlfriends and there are no if's, ands or buts about it.

So even if you have a partner, maybe postpone the romance and get together with your loving girlfriends. It's therapy...and yes, I'm serious.

But now you must be thinking: "Well, where are we supposed to go?"

A girlfriend of mine sent me information about this Galentine's Day event happening at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City.

Yes, this winery is a bit South of Ocean County but this place is gorgeous, has so much to offer and this Galentine's Day deal is just too sweet to pass up.

I think this screams an overnight girls getaway!

This package is available from today, February 10th until the 14th.

It comes with premier Renault wine, champagne tasting (ayyyy, this is right up my alley), hummus & vegetables, charcuterie board (another big win) and then cake pops and French macarons for dessert!

You should plan for all of this to take about two hours to enjoy.

You have two options on where you can enjoy your wine & macaroons.

For $65 per person, you and your gals can relax in a wine tasting room. For $175 per person, you can rent a private cabana that also has a fire pit!

Heads up: You need at least six people in your party for this package to be valid. But I have a feeling that finding six girlfriends who want to spend time gossiping by the fire with wine won't be that difficult to do.

Even if you can't make it for their Galentine's Day celebration, I would strongly recommend checking them out because the winery looks beautiful and they have so many different attractions to check out.

"What do they offer, Nicole?!"

I'm glad you asked....

All That Renault Winery In Egg Harbor City Has To Offer What does Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City have to offer? A BUNCH..

So whether you are celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or I Don't Believe In Love Day....I hope you have a lovely day come February 14th.

And hopefully it is with a glass of wine in hand.

When you drink wine, you gotta eat so take a look at some top suggestions:

