Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor ice-skating rink in Egg Harbor City.



Renault Winery & Resort is bringing back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for!

RENAULT WINERY Vintner Wonderland

We don't know about you, but we're counting the days until it opens. It's been full of such fun experiences these last couple years.

It makes for a great cooler-weather day or night date with friends, family, or your significant other. It's completely magical.

In addition to the 'Flight On Ice' rink, Renault will bring back its centerpiece Barrel Tree with a lighting ceremony, Vintner Village pop-up shops, craft cocktails at the outdoor Village Bar, and more!

Boy, do I love me some cider. Spiked during the fall and winter? Don't mind if I do!

Particularly heartwarming will be The Festival of Trees, where Christmas trees decorated by members of the community will be on display and then auctioned off to benefit Faces 4 Autism.

Pair that with holiday-themed tractor rides and other family-friendly offerings, like Breakfast with Santa, and you've got the perfect fall or winter evening to look forward to!

'Vintner Wonderland' begins Friday, November 18th. Renault Winery & Resort is located at 72 Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City, NJ.

Maybe I'll see ya out there! Happy Holidays to you and yours.

