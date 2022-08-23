Actor Gary Busey is facing numerous accusations related to sex crimes that allegedly took place at a hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey a few weeks ago.



The incidents reportedly took place during the Monster Mania Convention the weekend of August 12th, Press of Atlantic City reports.

Busey, who received an Oscar nomination in the late 1970s for his portrayal of musician Buddy Holly, was on hand at the horror movie fans gathering at the DoubleTree off Route 70 to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

According to Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the actor is officially facing four charges: Two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault, and one count of harassment.

It's not immediately clear what day of the con the sex crimes took place or if all the charges are related to one complainant or several.

Get our free mobile app

Gary Busey is also known for roles in cult classic films like Point Break, Lethal Weapon, Predator 2, and as for the horror movie genre, he's had roles in Piranha: 3DD, Sharknado 4, and Stephen King's Silver Bullet.

I've been to that horror con a few times before, and most of the the celebrity meet and greets take place in small ballrooms and even in hallways. It becomes very populated with fans very quickly, especially in narrow spaces.

We'll keep you posted as more details become available.

The Ten Most-Watched Shows on Netflix Right Now Here are the most-watched shows on Netflix on July 3, 2022.

Which Food Prices Increased The Most In New Jersey Which food Items saw a price increase? And by how much? Let's find out: