It’s a long-overdue win for survivors across the Garden State.

New Jersey lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that will require all rape kits to be tested (if survivors choose to have them tested), marking a major shift toward accountability, dignity, and healing.

The state Senate approved the bill 38-0 on Monday, following a 74-0 vote in the Assembly. People apparently expect Governor Phil Murphy to sign it into law before his term ends next week.

A Step Toward Justice Many Were Denied

For years, countless survivors lived with the pain of knowing their rape kits sat untested, their cases stalled, and their voices unheard. This legislation offers something powerful: validation. Testing rape kits can mean answers, closure, and in some cases, justice that once felt impossible.

For survivors, that sentiment hits deep. This isn’t just about policy, but about restoring trust in a system that too often failed them.

From Worst To First In Survivor Advocacy

The legislation is also a major victory for the Joyful Heart Foundation, a national organization advocating for survivors of sexual violence.

Not long ago, the group ranked New Jersey among the worst states in the country for its handling of sexual assault cases. Now, after this reform and others, New Jersey is considered among the best.

A Big Win For NJ

For millennials and younger generations who’ve pushed for transparency, trauma-informed policies, and survivor-first reform, this moment matters more than you think.

It signals progress and offers emotional relief to thousands who have carried unimaginable pain in silence. This law won’t erase trauma, but it does something crucial: it actually listens.

