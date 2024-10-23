Philadelphia 76ers Have One of Cheaper Beer Prices in NBA
When you go to a major sporting event in Philadelphia, does it feel like you must take out a second mortgage on your house?
Prices - it seems - are out of control almost everywhere.
Concession prices at Sixers games are better than average
What is the cost of attending an NBA game in Philadelphia for a family of four?
The folks at Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game this season, and the results, at least for Philadelphia, were a little surprising.
The average price for 4 cheap tickets, parking, 4 hot dogs, 2 beers, and 2 sodas in Philadelphia actually came in at less than average for the entire league.
The cost for the "package" in Philadephia was added up to $263.31, almost $70 less than the league average of $320.31.
The costliest game to attend is the Los Angeles Lakers, at $728.36.
The cheapest? The Memphis Grizzlies at just $158.51.
Philadelphia has (relatively, in comparison) cheap beer
The average beer at a Sixers game is $10.56, not too bad considering a beer at a Boston Celtics game will cost you over 20 bucks!
More Philadelphia numbers:
Cheapest tickets (4) : $155.56
Parking: $43.33
2 16 oz Beers: $21.12
2 20 oz Sodas: $17.10
4 Hot Dogs: $26.20
Parking was the only item that saw Philadelphia above average.
So, when are you going to a Sixers game?
SOURCE: Bookies.com
