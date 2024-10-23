Philadelphia 76ers Have One of Cheaper Beer Prices in NBA

When you go to a major sporting event in Philadelphia, does it feel like you must take out a second mortgage on your house?

Prices - it seems - are out of control almost everywhere.

Concession prices at Sixers games are better than average

What is the cost of attending an NBA game in Philadelphia for a family of four?

The folks at Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game this season, and the results, at least for Philadelphia, were a little surprising.

The average price for 4 cheap tickets, parking, 4 hot dogs, 2 beers, and 2 sodas in Philadelphia actually came in at less than average for the entire league.

The cost for the "package" in Philadephia was added up to $263.31, almost $70 less than the league average of $320.31.

The costliest game to attend is the Los Angeles Lakers, at $728.36.

The cheapest? The Memphis Grizzlies at just $158.51.

Philadelphia has (relatively, in comparison) cheap beer

The average beer at a Sixers game is $10.56, not too bad considering a beer at a Boston Celtics game will cost you over 20 bucks!

More Philadelphia numbers:

Cheapest tickets (4) : $155.56

Parking: $43.33

2 16 oz Beers: $21.12

2 20 oz Sodas: $17.10

4 Hot Dogs: $26.20

Parking was the only item that saw Philadelphia above average.

So, when are you going to a Sixers game?

SOURCE: Bookies.com

