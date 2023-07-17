Go to this peaceful NJ beach for a quiet beach day

It can get crowded as all hell at the beaches here. Not many places to set up, and not much privacy either.

Granted the beach might not be the best place to go for privacy. But if you're looking for the best of both worlds, Island Beach State Park is the perfect solution.

If you're unfamiliar, Island Beach State Park is just past Seaside Heights. You have to drive through the town to get there, and then you'll run into the stretch of road taking you to the private section of the beach.

Island Beach State Park is roughly 10 miles of beach that typically has fewer crowds than usual. Likely because there are only designated swimming areas. You can not swim at every point on the beach. Lifeguards are set up at specific points throughout the 10-mile stretch where you can swim.

And it's likely a good thing that you can't swim everywhere here because the waves can be very harsh and uninviting to visitors.

But it does provide some gorgeous views of the Barnegat Bay over the dunes, as well as the privacy you might be craving. Considering the stretch of beach is so long, you're bound to find a spot where not a lot of people are. Especially if you decide to go to one of the "no swimming" areas.

You'll find the beach all to yourself and can relax and have the beach day you've always wanted with barely anyone around!

There is no boardwalk or shops scattered throughout this stretch either, contributing to why it can be so empty.

It's the perfect beach spot for those looking to break away from the crowds.

