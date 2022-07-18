Locals Name Two Bagel Joints As The Best In The Wildwoods

We're SO lucky to live where we do. We've got some of the best food you'll find anywhere. Sure, everyone LOVES to talk about how our bread is nothing compared to what they've got up north around the New York City area, but if you've ever ventured outside of the Delaware Valley, then you know that there's something about this area's bread that's better than almost everywhere else in the country!

That's a true statement. Have you ever tried to get a decent pizza out west, say, in Arizona, for example? I have. Here's a pro-tip for you: don't waste your time. The same sentiment applies to bagels, too.

Is it ever NOT a good time for a bagel? Yeah, I didn't think so.

Locals have recently sounded off on which spots are their favorites to grab a bagel for breakfast in the Wildwoods. The results are in and it's looking like it's a tie between The Bagel Depot and Bagel Time Cafe.

1.) The Bagel Depot

Located smack dab in between the CVS, Family Dollar, and Acme in North Wildwood, you'll find the Bagel Depot. People can't stop raving about the place on local Wildwood Facebook groups. Some of the highlights are the decent prices, the coffee, and friendly staff. That last part is an important aspect to note, too, since the line for the Bagel Depot is always so long.

2.) Bagel Time Cafe

Those who voted for Bagel Time Cafe in Wildwood as their favorite spot couldn't stop raving about their breakfast sandwiches. Anywhere that's got a great pork roll, egg, and cheese is going to get some pretty stellar reviews here in South Jersey. Not only does Bagel Time Cafe have their Wildwood location, but they also have two other locations in Wildwood Crest and Cape May. Bonus - you can even order online.

Do you have another favorite spot for bagels in the Wildwoods? Message us on the app to tell us yours!

