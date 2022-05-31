GoFundMe Set Up for Upper Township Girl In Critical Condition

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help an Upper Township family whose young daughter is in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after nearly drowning.

The GoFundMe write-up says that Erynn Onley, a 6th grader at Upper Township Middle School, nearly drowned and is currently in the ICU at CHOP in critical condition fighting the toughest fight of her life.

The Onley family is incurring additional expenses as they travel back and forth to Philadelphia and try to find lodging for extended family members who are coming to the family's home to support them. The Onley family is also going to be responsible for any hospital bills not covered by their insurance.

With the cost of daily living currently skyrocketing the Onley family should not have to carry the additional financial burdens and need only worry about making sure they are able to do whatever is needed to ensure they are 100 percent available for their children in this time of need.

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe page has collected almost $1600 in donations with a goal of $5000. The GoFundMe page is attached to this article.

Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties