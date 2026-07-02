If you've walked outside in South Jersey this week, you already know one thing: this heat is no joke.

Temperatures are climbing into the upper 90s and flirting with 100 degrees just as one of the busiest Fourth of July weekends in recent memory gets underway. That's not typical for early July in South Jersey, where this kind of heat usually doesn't settle in until much later in the month.

With America celebrating its 250th birthday, beaches, boardwalks, backyard barbecues, concerts, parades, and fireworks are expected to draw huge crowds all weekend long. South Jersey loves the 4th of July, after all.

South Jersey's Biggest Holiday Risk Isn't the Fireworks

As millions celebrate outdoors, first responders will undoubtedly stay busy. But it may not be fireworks injuries filling ambulances.

Heat exhaustion and dehydration are often among the biggest medical issues during

prolonged holiday weekends like this one. Hours in the sun, combined with high humidity and little water, can quickly turn a fun day into an unexpected trip to the emergency room.

Don't Wait Until You're Thirsty

The easiest way to avoid trouble is also the simplest: please drink water before, during, and after you're outside.

If you're spending the day at the beach, by the pool, at a parade, or standing around waiting for fireworks, your body is losing fluids faster than you may realize. By the time you actually feel thirsty, you're already starting to fall behind.

Watch for headaches, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps, excessive sweating, or confusion. Those are all signs that it's time to get into the shade or air conditioning and start cooling off.

READ MORE: Where To See Fireworks Across South Jersey This Week

Celebrating? Pace Yourself

For many adults, the Fourth of July means a few beers or cocktails with friends and family. Just remember that alcohol can speed up dehydration, especially when temperatures are pushing triple digits.

A good rule of thumb is to alternate alcoholic drinks with water throughout the day. You'll feel better, stay safer, and still enjoy the celebration.

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The fireworks, burgers, and memories will still be there. Don't let one of the hottest weeks South Jersey has seen in years become the reason your holiday ends in the back of an ambulance.

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