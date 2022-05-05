GoFundMe to Help With Burial Costs for Pleasantville Teen

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family of Pleasantville's Jahree Charles pay for his funeral.

Jahree, a freshman at Pleasantville High School, was riding his bike on Wednesday, April 27 on Loraine Avenue in Pleasantville when he was hit by a car that was traveling south on Franklin Boulevard

Charles, 15, later died from the injuries.

The details of Jahree's death are heartbreaking. His family told BreakingAC that he had saved his money to buy a bike that would hold his large, 6-foot, 3-inch frame. He had been riding it to a friend's home the day he was in the fatal accident.

Friends and neighbors remember Jahree as a gentle giant who went out of his way to help those in need.

Now his family needs help from the community to afford the expense of his funeral and burial.

If you would like to help, here is a link to the GoFundMe campaign.

