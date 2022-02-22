South Jersey has plenty of great restaurant options, with Atlantic City offering plenty of options in the casinos and all over the city.

But right up the road, its neighbors on Absecon Island, Ventnor and Margate offer a wide variety of options if you are looking for some new places to try or some old favorites.

Both Margate and Ventnor have great options that are worth the drive if you live on the Mainland that are well known to the locals that live on the island year-round.

Here are 25 options you have to try if you are in Margate or Ventnor!

Grab Dinner on the Island! Check Out These 25 Fantastic Margate/Ventnor, NJ Restaurants