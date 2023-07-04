Grilling Watermelon: An Exciting Summer Hack You Must Try!

Summer has arrived, and with it comes the desire for smart tricks to make our lives easier and more enjoyable. From staying hydrated to beating the heat, we can't escape the fantastic summer hacks that are popping up all over our TikTok and Instagram feeds.

This first one isn't exactly a hack, but staying hydrated is incredibly important during the summer. One suggestion is to use a water bottle that displays the amount of water you're drinking and keep track of your intake. This simple practice will help you stay hydrated, reducing the chances of experiencing headaches and fatigue.

Habib Dadkhah - unsplash

We know that we'll be heading to the beach frequently. Don't forget to bring baby powder. This is a hack I personally experienced earlier this summer at Rockaway Beach. After a day at the beach, when we all returned, our friend provided us with a Shamwow mitt and a bottle of baby powder. Let me tell you, it worked wonders in removing sand from our feet, making it effortless to slip on our shoes without any sand.

Joanna Kosinska - unsplash

Now, let's talk about grilling watermelon. Yes, you heard it right! Although I haven't tried it, I've heard that grilling watermelon imparts a smoky flavor and transforms this refreshing fruit into a mouthwatering treat. If it works, this idea will certainly become a conversation starter among your friends at work.

Now, this hack is absolutely brilliant. If you're someone who enjoys cool sheets during the summer (just like me), here's a trick I recently discovered for bedtime. Simply place your top sheet in the freezer for a while, and you'll be able to sleep under a cool and refreshing cover.

Natracare - unsplash

I completely understand, and if this trick works, it could be a game-changer. Do pesky underarm stains dampen your summer vibes? Here's another suggestion: place panty liners in the armpits of your shirt to absorb sweat and help you stay dry and fresh.

When it comes to skincare, one hack reigns supreme. Keep a pack of hydrating serum sheet masks in the fridge and apply them to your overheated or sunburned skin. The cool moisture will be a lifesaver, providing instant relief.

Summer also brings bumps, bruises, and scorching temperatures. A brilliant hack is to make a solution of rubbing alcohol and water, freeze it in zip-lock bags, and use them as cold compresses for injuries or as cooling packs for the back of your neck on hot days.

Matt Hoffman - unsplash

My wife is a big fan of this one. If you enjoy iced coffee, here's a handy trick for you. Freeze your favorite coffee in an ice cube tray and use the cubes to cool down your morning brew. As the ice gradually melts, it blends with your drink, creating a refreshing and flavorful experience.

We've all come across this one, but it's a simple and effective summer packing hack: try rolling your clothes instead of folding them to maximize space in your suitcase. This hack guarantees that you'll have more room for all your vacation essentials.

I'm not entirely sure how easy this hack would be, but here's a solution for the hassle of applying sunscreen to kids. Try using a makeup brush to apply sunscreen, transforming it into a fun and game-like experience for the little ones.

Ethan Robertson - unspash

Lastly, if you're tired of sandy car seats after a beach trip, grab a clean weed sprayer filled with water. Spritz away the sand before getting into your car, leaving your seats sand-free and your ride pleasant.

These are just a few summer tricks that can make your summer stress-free and more enjoyable.

Happy hacking!

