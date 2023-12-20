Springsteen (Not That One) to Play Wildwood Beach Next Summer

The lineup for June's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood continues to take shape.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will be held on the Wildwood Beach June 20 -24, 2024

Already announced headliners for the upcoming event include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion.

Also on the schedule are Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Owen.

More acts added to the Wildwood Beach for 2024

Now we can add more performers to the list, including Hailey Whitters, Alana Springsteen, Bret Michaels, Nate Smith, Niko Moon, and Rodney Atkins.

Whitters had her first hit in 2023 with "Everything She Ain't."

A Springsteen to play Wildwood

While New Jersey has a very famous musical Springsteen from the Garden State, it won't be that one on the Wildwood Beach.

Alana Springsteen is a young singer-songwriter and is not related to Bruce Sprinsteen.

Brett Michaels returns to Barefoot

The rocking singer who made his mark as the lead singer of the band Poison will be making his second Barefoot appearance.

Nate Smith is a fast-rising country star, whose first hit was "Whiskey on You." His current single is "World on Fire."

Niko Moon has also been added to the 2024 Barefoot lineup.

Rodney Atkins will make his first Barefoot appearance

Atkins has a long string of hits to his credit, including, "If You're Going Through Hell", "Watching You", "These Are My People", and "Take a Back Road."

We're looking forward to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, and we hope to see you there! Go here for tickets.

