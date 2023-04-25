I do love a good milkshake. I think many of you do as well. What is my favorite, well sorry to disappoint but I love a simple vanilla milkshake with whipped cream and a cherry. That's it, simple but delicious. That doesn't mean I won't go for a "super" milkshake, you know the ones with extras and multiple flavors. The "super" milkshakes are good every now and then.

So let's take a look at exciting news from Guy Fieri. The "Chicken Guy" restaurant chain has unveiled a new milkshake and it's a unique one from "flavor town". Chicken Guy!, the fast-casual restaurant by TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri has debuted a sweet treat available for a limited time at locations nationwide.

It's a flavor I haven't had before, but definitely sounds like one I'll check out. Just in time for spring, the restaurant is offering the new Huckleberry Shake, made with creamy, hand-spun vanilla soft serve and mixed berry puree, topped off with fresh whipped cream and Cinnamon Toast Crumble. That sounds good and definitely one that I have seen on many menus.

So what exactly is "huckleberry"? According to Wild Huckleberry, "a blueberry on steroids … but, of course, that is not very helpful. Others have described the taste of huckleberries as a cross between a raspberry and a blueberry."

So vanilla and blueberry/raspberry sound pretty good to me. It's for only a limited time so enjoy this spring. If you have had Guy Fieri's new Huckleberry Milkshake give us your review.

