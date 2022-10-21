Is there anything cuter than a pet in a Halloween costume?

I'll answer that for you...nope.

Whether you buy something off the rack or DIY a costume, we want to see it!

We know a lot of places are having their pet costume contests over the weekend, which means it's a perfect opportunity to hold our very own.

Snap a pic of your pet in their Halloween costume and submit it below or on our app. Just tap the "Halloween Pets" button on the app to enter your photo.

You have until October 31st at 11:59 PM to submit your photo.

Then we will be holding a vote for your friends and family to vote for your pet starting November 1st.

The winner will be announced on November 7th and will win a gift basket for their pet!

Good luck and happy Halloween!