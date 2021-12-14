If you're currently a resident of Atlantic County, then you've probably experienced at least once or twice the frustration of forgetting that the New York Avenue bridge is closed and having to completely reroute yourself to make it to your destination.

That's been everyone in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township's life for almost an entire year now.

The New York Avenue Bridge was closed to traffic in February of 2021 and has remained closed ever since. According to multiple sources, the township is shelling out over a million dollars towards the repairs. Unfortunately, as of the start of December 2021, the repairs still were not completed. That may not be the case for much longer, though.

Get our free mobile app

New pictures and video have surfaced and are currently making their way around social media that show just how much progress has been made on the bridge. It may have taken almost a year to complete, but by the looks of things, it's looking like the county is in the homestretch of the process.

Who knows?

The drone footage captured of all the work done so far seems to suggest that there might be a special announcement coming even before the holidays. Of course, nothing has been confirmed in regards to a hard date of completion, but the video makes it look like everything is almost done.

Maybe Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township commuters will finally get the chance to cross the New York Avenue bridge by the start of 2022.

Check out the video below to judge for yourself:

Sources: TheDailyJournal.com, Facebook, Youtube

Attention Shoppers: 14 Ways to Revitalize Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ So how can Hamilton Mall be revitalized and become a giant hub of shopping for all of South Jersey? Let's make it a destination.

Want to Buy This Hamilton Township House That Looks Like a Garage? Someone definitely had a dream here. Care to finish it?

Crazy Rules South Jersey Moms Enforce While Prepping For The Holidays