When will people learn what is and isn't appropriate to joke about? The topics that some people think still aren't a big deal in today's world really just blows my mind. That's besides the point.

Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ, broke the internet this week when it was revealed that a student had walked in to racial slurs written on her door after returning to her dormitory. The identity of the victim has yet to be revealed, nor have any of the suspects', but everyone was waiting to hear exactly what was going to be done about the situation.

The incident hit the news this week about what happened over the weekend at the Holly Pointe Commons dorms, and people were glued to their smart devices for any word on what not only the university, but the authorities were planning on doing to make the situation right. Now, we know there were investigations done by the university's law enforcement unit and the Attorney General’s Bias Crime Unit.

The suspect, a 19-year-old from Wenonah, Gloucester County, has officially been hit with harassment charges.

Rowan University's president, Ali A. Houshmand, said that everyone involved has been investigated and appropriate action has been carried out by all. While the suspect and others connected to him are not students at the university, Houshmand reminded all students in a statement that they are responsible for anyone they choose to bring on campus with them.

All suspects involved have officially been banned from Rowan University's campus.

Source: NJ.com

