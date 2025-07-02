South Jersey students are using AI in school. Honestly, is anyone surprised?

Let’s talk about what everyone’s lowkey thinking: AI is everywhere in schools right now… and South Jersey students are using it more than you might realize.

According to a new study by Preply, New Jersey ranks 15th in the U.S. for overall AI use in education. Even more shocking? 40% of students here use AI like ChatGPT daily.

That’s the 4th highest daily usage rate in the entire country. Weekly? A whopping 80%.

Students are clocking an average of 182 minutes a week with AI tools. 87% are using ChatGPT specifically, putting Jersey among the top 10 in the nation.

Most NJ Students Use Chat GPT Photo by Ron Sinda on Unsplash loading...

If Every Other Student Is Using It, Who Wouldn’t Be?

After talking with a few local college students, it’s clear: the stigma around AI is basically gone. One Rowan student told me, “It feels dumb not to use it. If it helps you work smarter, why wouldn’t you?”

It’s not just about cutting corners like you’d think. Many are using AI to brainstorm, organize essays, check grammar, or help study for exams. They're not all necessarily using it to do the work for them completely.

Students In NJ Use ChatGPT to pass college Photo by Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash loading...

Should We Be Worried—or Just Realistic?

Sure, there’s a fine line between learning and leaning too hard on tech. But love it or hate it, AI is officially a classroom regular now.

As South Jersey adjusts, maybe it’s time to shift the conversation from banning AI tools to teaching students how to use them ethically and effectively.

Welcome to the new normal, I guess.

