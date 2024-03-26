Heartbreaking: Watch Video of Baltimore Bridge Collapse
It happened very early this morning and will no doubt be the cause of loss of life.
A massive bridge collapsed in Baltimore at about 1:30 am this morning.
Emergency crews on the scene
It was a large ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River. Search crews have been searching for at least 7 people thought to have gone into the water.
Multiple cars went into the water when the bridge collapsed.
Watch the video of the Baltimore bridge collapse
As you can see in the video the 1.6-mile-long bridge collapsed very quickly into the water.
The bridge is a major artery in the Baltimore area, on I-695.
Search and rescue operations are expected throughout the morning, at the very least.
This will be a developing story throughout the day today.
SOURCE: YouTube - Sky News
