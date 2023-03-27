Here’s how to do a perfect NJ beach day in the spring

A New Jersey beach day I’m the spring? I’m one of those people who absolutely positively cannot wait until it’s warm enough to be on the beach. And so, the moment the thermometer hits 60, I try to make it a beach day.

I know a lot of you are like me because I see you out there with your hoodies on bundled up right near me. So for those who cannot experience the great joy that is springtime on a cool NJ beach let me explain how it’s done.

Fear not, intrepid beachgoer, for I have some tips on how to enjoy the Jersey shore even when the temperature hasn't quite caught up to your summertime dreams.

First off, dress appropriately. (Just because it's technically spring doesn't mean you can bust out the bikini and board shorts just yet.) Opt for layers that you can easily shed if the sun decides to make an appearance, but that will keep you warm if it decides to play hide-and-seek. A cozy hoodie and some comfy sweatpants should do the trick.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Next, don't forget the sunscreen. Just because it's not sweltering doesn't mean you can't get burned to a crisp. Plus, the reflection of the sun off the water can be surprisingly strong. Protect your skin, people!

Now, onto the fun stuff. Just because it's not peak season doesn't mean there aren't plenty of activities to keep you entertained.

Take a leisurely stroll along the boardwalk and enjoy the sights and sounds of the seaside town without the crowds.

Grab some hot cocoa and people-watch from the comfort of a cozy café. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, rent a bike and explore the area on two wheels.

andykazie ThinkStock andykazie ThinkStock loading...

And when you’re actually on the sand, you may not want to actually sunbathe because sitting still is going to keep you chilly. Grab some friends and have a fun game of beach cornhole or spike ball to warm you up.

And finally, embrace the cooler weather. After all, it's not often that you get to experience the beach without the sweltering heat and humidity.

Island Beach State Park 10/4/22 Island Beach State Park 10/4/22 (NJ DEP) loading...

So bring a book, a blanket, and a thermos of your favorite warm beverage, and settle in for a relaxing day by the ocean. That’s absolutely My favorite beach day!

Who knows, you might even find that you prefer it this way.

